2 towns to get P13M each for water, sanitation projects

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Two local government units (LGUs) in central Luzon will receive P13 million each under the Support and Assistance Fund to Participatory Budgeting (SAFPB) program.

The SAFPB is a newly-launched program of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The program seeks to improve water supply and sanitation in communities.

Among the total 75 pioneering beneficiaries of the initiative across the country are Dinalungan town in Aurora, and Nampicuan town in Nueva Ecija.

The budget set to be downloaded to the LGUs must be designated for the implementation of proposed water supply and sanitation projects within their respective communities, as stipulated by Republic Act 11975, or the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2024.

“This will give 75 municipalities access to safely managed and resilient water supply and sanitation services,” the DBM said.