2 wanted persons nabbed on All Saints Day: PPPO

Two "most wanted" persons were arrested in two separate manhunt operations in Guagua and San Simon on All Saints Day, the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said.

Police identified the suspects as a 42-year-old man, ranked No. 2 in the provincial most wanted list, and a 33-year-old man, ranked No. 1 municipal level.

The first suspect was arrested in Barangay San Antonio, Guagua following the implementation of an arrest warrant for four counts of qualified rape of a minor.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 53 in Guagua, with no bail recommended for the charges.

The second suspect was apprehended in Barangay San Isidro, San Simon, for carnapping under Section 3 of Republic Act 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 46 in San Fernando City on October 27, with bail set at ?300,000.

Colonel Ricardo M. David, Pampanga Police Provincial Office director, said authorities will continue pursuing wanted individuals.

“Walang ligtas sa batas. Patuloy ang pagtugis sa mga wanted person upang maihatid sa hustisya ang mga pinaghahanap at mapanatili ang kapayapaan sa bawat pamayanan,” David said. |via Princess Clea Arcellaz and Trsitan Jingco