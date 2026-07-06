20 building collapse survivors get aid

Some 20 construction workers who survived the collapse of a building in Angeles City received financial assistance under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

The workers received ?12,000 each at the DOLE Pampanga Field Office after completing a 20-day emergency employment program.

From June 4 to 23, the workers rendered 20 days of emergency employment by assisting in clean-up operations around the command center and distribution of food and water to rescuers, volunteers, and government personnel involved in the response.

The beneficiaries were among the survivors of the Golden Years Construction and Steelworks Corp. building collapse in May 2026.

Following the incident, the DOLE Pampanga TUPAD and Department of Labor and Employment Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) team conducted profiling and assessment to identify appropriate assistance for the affected workers.

Of the 24 survivors, only 20 were present during the profiling. The remaining four workers had returned to their hometowns in the Bicol Region shortly after the incident, according to the agency.

DOLE said the TUPAD program was identified as the most appropriate intervention since most of the survivors had no permanent residence in Pampanga, making them ineligible for livelihood assistance under the DILP.

Among the beneficiaries, nine are residents of Pampanga, while three are from Bulacan, and one from Tarlac.

The others came from Cavite, Manila, Camarines Sur, and Antique.