20 contestants vie for Miss Capas 2023

CAPAS, Tarlac — Twenty candidates are vying for the title of Miss Capas 2023.

The contestants appeared before members of the press on Sunday, November 26 for their official sashing ceremony held at Estancia de Lorenzo Farm.

The event was led by the town’s first lady Ma. Fe Isabelle Mungcal-Rodriguez and Capas Tourism officer Mita Claire Bartolome.

The Miss Capas 2023 pageant is presented by the Municipal Government of Capas and handled by Crown and Scepter Event Production.

Bartolome said that this year’s pageant showcases not just the beauty of the candidates but the rich culture and vibrant spirit of Capas.

The event is a celebration of the talent and diversity of the candidates that represent this year's roaster of candidates.

“Each sash that we present symbolizes our town's heritage, our commitment to community, and our enduring pursuit of excellence,” Bartolome said.

This year’s candidates include Deserie Unto Balajadia of Sta. Lucia, Mayumi Batucan Tayag of Santo Domingo 1st, Aira Nicole Salak Narcisio of Manga, Princess Allyza Pabustan Principe of Barangay Santa Rita, Karen Guitierrez Aquino of Maruglo, Beyonce Marisol Gonzales of Aranguren, Alyana Marie Manalese of Manlapig, Missy Rose Dansal of Cut-Cut 2nd, Johanna Mae Dizon Caisip of Talaga, Agatha Zelene Magpayo Arboleda of Cut-Cut 1st , Laralyn Arcilla Aganon of Sto. Roasario, Beatris Ollee Pangilinan of Santo Domingo 2nd, Justine Cabatbat of Cristo Rey, Mariz Ella Gutierrez of Bueno, Neory Ong of Estrda, Desiree Onofre of O’Donnell, Jenilyn Lagman Gueco of Lawy, Karen Joy Layug of Sta. Juliana, Abigail David Bonus of Cub-Cub.