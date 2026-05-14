20 exhibitors join Guagua trade fair

More than 20 exhibitors participated in the “436th Aldo ning Balen Guagua: Obrang Guagua Trade Fair."

The event featured locally-made products including delicacies, pastries, handcrafted furniture, guitars, bags, artworks, and others.

The trade fair highlighted the talent and craftsmanship of local entrepreneurs and artisans while promoting the municipality’s culture, business, and tourism industry.

Governor Lilia Pineda attended the event and showed support for the continued growth of local businesses and tourism initiatives.

Mayor Anthony Torres said the program aims to help micro and small enterprises gain access to the market.

“This is our one way to make our MSEs closer to the market, iyan ang pinaka importante,” Torres said.

Officials of the Department of Tourism, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Department of Science and Technology expressed support for the project.