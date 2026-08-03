20,000 workers in Central Luzon benefit from DOLE livelihood program

Almost 20,000 workers in Central Luzon were provided with temporary employment, while over 1,900 beneficiaries received livelihood assistance in the first six months of 2026.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized that the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) are among the programs that support workers facing crises.

The DOLE Central Luzon Regional Office 3 said that as of June 30, 2026, some 18,950 disadvantaged and displaced workers have been provided with temporary employment and livelihood support.

The agency allocated ₱314.58 million to help beneficiaries meet their immediate needs while they seek more stable sources of income.

Meanwhile, some 1,912 beneficiaries received ₱45.49 million in livelihood assistance under DILEEP. This includes 1,079 individuals and 834 organized groups.

According to DOLE, TUPAD and DILEEP are implemented to address the needs of workers.

TUPAD provides immediate income, while DILEEP helps beneficiaries start or expand their livelihoods.

One of the beneficiaries of the TUPAD Tuloy-Pasada is JODA Angeles Chairman Augusto Bagtas. According to him, the program helped alleviate the impact of the continuous rise in crude oil prices on the livelihoods of drivers.

Bagtas shared that his daily earnings of ₱700 has dropped to almost ₱300 due to the increase in diesel costs.

The previous ₱100 diesel consumption per trip has now reached ₱300, he added.

(CLJD/MJSC, PIA Region 3-Pampanga)