20 LGUs pass 2023 good financial housekeeping

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Two cities and 18 municipalities in the province passed the 2023 Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH).

Department of Interior and Local Government - Pampanga announced that the two city passers include the City of San Fernando and Mabalacat City.

The towns of Apalit, Arayat, Bacolor, Candaba, Floridablanca, Guagua, Lubao, Macabebe, Magalang, Masantol, Mexico, Minalin, Porac, San Luis, San Simon, Sta. Ana, Sto. Tomas and Sasmuan were also recognized as GFH national passers.

The GFH is given to LGUs that demonstrate strict adherence to accounting and auditing standards, as well as compliance with relevant rules and regulations, as outlined by the DILG.

LGUs need to secure either an unqualified or qualified opinion from the Commission on Audit (COA) in its most recent audit.

They are also required to uphold the Full Disclosure Policy (FDP), which entails the transparent dissemination of financial documents in three conspicuous locations and on the FDP portal for all quarters of the preceding years.

The GFH is also among the components of the Seal of Good Local Governance.