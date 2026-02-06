20 LGUs pass 2025 child-friendly audit

Twenty local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga passed the 2025 Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA) and Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance (SCFLG) conducted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The LGUs include Angeles City, Mabalacat City, City of San Fernando, and the municipalities of Sasmuan, Guagua, Floridablanca, Candaba, Magalang, San Luis, Porac, Sto. Tomas, Bacolor, Lubao, Apalit, San Simon, Arayat, Santa Rita, Minalin, Mexico, and Masantol.

They are part of 117 LGUs in Central Luzon that passed the CFLGA and SCFLG, which are results-based assessment tools and an annual mandatory audit designed to gauge the level of performance of LGUs for implementing programs and instituting measures to uplift the welfare of children.

It is adopted by the Council for the Welfare of Children in the conferment of the Child- Friendly Local Governance and by the Office of the President for the Presidential Award for Child-Friendly Cities and Municipalities.

Nueva Ecija has the most number of passers and in the region with 27 LGUs.

Other passers are 20 in Bulacan; 18 in Tarlac; 12 each from the provinces of Bataan and Zambales; and eight from Aurora.