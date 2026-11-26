Two hundred residents from coastal communities in Masantol, Macabebe and Sasmuan are set to receive additional livelihood under a Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) program launched on Tuesday, November 24.

The Trabahong Dagat initiative aims to develop sustainable sources of income for fishing communities affected by rising fuel prices.

May Lynn C. Gozun, DOLE Pampanga head, said the program seeks to provide more than temporary employment.

“This TUPAD Trabahong Dagat is not only a 20-day clean-up drive, skills training, and fishing activities. Through the program, you will be taught how to make what the government has provided even more sustainable for your daily needs,” Gozun said.

Implemented under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program, beneficiaries will participate in activities such as fish culture, mangrove reforestation, boat repair, fishnet mending and tinapa-making.

The group will also undergo entrepreneurship training and be linked to livelihood opportunities through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Department of Agriculture and concerned local government units.

Fisherman Jose Guintu of Sapang Kawayan, Masantol, said rising diesel prices forced them to stop fishing and seek other sources of income.

“Ngayon kasi, nag-stop na muna kami dahil mahal na ang diesel. Nagtrabaho muna kami nang arawan sa paggawa ng fish cage dahil kailangan naming humanap ng ibang pagkakakitaan at may mga nag-aaral, may mga gastusin na kailangan tustusan,” Guintu said.

The beneficiary added that the skills he would acquire will provide additional livelihood options amid uncertainties in the fisheries and aquaculture industry.

Trabahong Dagat is one of the seven innovation initiatives of (DOLE) Secretary Francis N. Tolentino to expand employment, develop skills and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The program also supports the government’s efforts to provide immediate employment assistance amid the oil crisis and strengthen communities’ preparedness for El Niño.