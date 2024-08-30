200 marijuana-infused vapes seized in Clark

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) - Port of Clark and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized about 200 marijuana-infused vapes on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The BOC said the shipment arrived from the United States at Clark International Airport.

The bureau added that the cargo was addressed to Cebu City and declared as home decorations.

However, x-ray scanning uncovered boxes of vape devices with alleged marijuana flavoring.

The BOC-Port of Clark seized the items worth PHP 350,000, and turned them over to PDEA.

The consignee will be identified and penalized, the BOC assured.