2,000 kilos of waste collected in CSF village

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 2,000 kilos of waste were collected in Barangay Sindalan during the launch of “Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas” program over the weekend.

Department of Interior and Local Government - Pampanga Director Myra Soriano said the collection of waste was a result of the collaborative efforts of 170 individuals from Barangay Sindalan and partner national government agencies and non-government groups.

She said the response of the community on the kick-off of the “Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas” program showed the public’s commitment towards environmental sustainability.

Across the province, Soriano said the 505 barangays led by the newly-elected and appointed officials also joined the clean-up program.

She said participants conducted activities including coastal clean-up, dredging of clogged canals, and other waterways.

"Ang inyong presensya ay nagpapahiwatig ng inyong commitment sa tuloy-tuloy na paggampan ng inyong trabaho sa pagsasa-ayos ng ating kapaligiran tungo sa malinis na bayan" Soriano told participants.

The KALINISAN (Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan) Program is designed to raise environmental awareness and encourage active participation among Filipino citizens.

The simultaneous nationwide launch on Saturday emphasized the need for proper solid waste management, with barangays assuming a pivotal role.