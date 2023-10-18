CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) hosted this year's 2023 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week in Botolan, Zambales.

The event was attended by DOST officials along with local officials.

DOST III Regional Director, Julius Caesar V. Sicat, cited the vital role of science and technology in shaping the future and encouraged everyone to embrace innovation.

The event features exhibits on robotics, science centrum, and product bazaar among others.

The celebration will run from October 18 to 20 and is expected to bring the best and brightest among science innovations in the region.