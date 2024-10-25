2025 local election

In myprevious article that | shared with the Opinion Section ofthe Sunstar,

I mentioned about a lot ofsurprises, changes and gimmicks in our country.

I can prove this without an iota ofdoubt. | will cite here the case offormer

President Rodrigo Duterte. When his six years ofadministration ended, he

said on tv that he would take a respite and would not involve himself in

active politics. But, after much soul-searching and prodding of his cohorts

and supporters, suddenly he changed his mind. There were a lot of

speculations emerging from his camp. Some of his closed advisers who

have access to the Ex. President were pushing him to run for senator.

However, this did not materialize. Instead, he opted to run for Davao City

Mayor in place of his son Sebastian the incumbent of the said city. His

daughter Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from the PBBM Cabinet thus

triggering a political cold war between the PBBM Administration and the

Dutertes. This all started when the news came out that the International

Criminal Court (ICC) investigators are already in the country to investigate

the dreadful campaign offormer President Administration where hundreds

of suspected pushers and drug addicts were killed. And another thing,

during the budget hearing of the Vice President’s Office and as Secretary

of Education Budget (DEPED) in congress, issues regarding use illegaf of

intelligence funds of her office were unearthed. Her explanation on the

emerging issue was not well taken bysome members ofCongress.

On the other hand, | will touch here the political scenario in the province

of Pampanga. Few weeks ago there were unconfirmed reports that Vice

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda transferred residence from her home town

in Lubao to City of San Fernando to make legal her running for City Mayor

of San Fernando against Mayor Vilma Caluag. This did not happen. Her

daughter Mylin the Mayor ofthe Municipality of Lubao suddenly surfaced

to run for City Mayor ofSan Fernando in place ofthe Vice Governor. Finally,

during the last day of COC filing the Vice Governor filed her Certificate of

Candidacy no longer candidate for City Mayor of San Fernando but

Pampanga Governor in place ofher son Governor Dennis. In the basketball

game parlance this is what they call “Change of Court”.

In the town of Magalang, this is the present political scenario. As usual, it

is Mayor Malu P. Lacson, Councilor Norman L. Lacson tandem. This seems

to be a formidable team. After all these informations that had circulated

in Magalang that former Mayor Romy Pecson would not participate in the

2025 local elections. Suprisingly, he changed his mind and together on the

last day of filing of candidacy (COC) Mr. Pecson and his son Eller tandem

and eight candidates for Municipal Councilors filed their COC individually

without a political party. A few days later Mr. Pecson’s entourage paid a

courtesy call to the Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda. It goes without

saying, that their visit carries and intriguing meaning possibly to ask for the

blessing of the Vice Governor. From my own point of view, the Pinedas

cannot afford to let go Mayor Malu and throw their support to other

Mayoralty Candidate. This is farfetched. | arrived to this conclusion

because Mayor Malu who is a Nurse by profession, at the time when she

lost to former Mayor Pecson in the Election 2016-2019 by a slim margin of

27 votes she was hired as Consultant byGovernor Dennis Pineda on Health

Care Development during the period of pandemic crisis. Although she was

not the sitting Mayor during those trying days was able to produce enough

vaccines for her constituents thus, deterred the spread of Covid-19 in the

town of Magalang.