2026 Gran Fondo CRK draws close to 500 riders to Clark Freeport

The 2026 Gran Fondo CRK welcomed close to 500 participants to Clark Freeport, with Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, which served as the host venue, as the region continues to strengthen its reputation as a premier destination for endurance cycling.

The strong turnout reflected the growing interest in cycling, particularly in long-distance and endurance formats, as more riders continue to seek events that combine challenge, scenery, and destination appeal.

The number of participants nearly doubled from last year’s inaugural edition, signaling strong momentum for Gran Fondo CRK and highlighting the steady rise of cycling as both a competitive sport and lifestyle activity among Filipino riders.

A returning feature of Gran Fondo CRK was its timed segments format, which once again gave the ride broader appeal across different types of cyclists. By blending recreational riding between designated sections with intense race-pace efforts in timed segments, the format continued to create an experience that was both competitive and accessible.

“The timed-segments format continued to give the event broader appeal among cyclists. It provided a balanced mix of recreational riding and intense race-pace sections, while the non-timed portions encouraged camaraderie and made the overall experience more enjoyable for participants,” said Athlete

Services Director Coach Abe Tayag.

This year’s course showcased the scale and beauty of Central Luzon riding, with the longest 160-kilometer category stretching as far as Mayantoc, Tarlac.

Riders also passed through some of the event’s most scenic highlights, including the hills of Sitio Baag and the rolling roads along One Clark Boulevard in New Clark

City.