2026 Gran Fondo CRK draws close to 500 riders to Clark Freeport

The 2026 Gran Fondo CRK welcomed close to 500 participants to Clark Freeport, with Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, which served as the host venue, as the region continues to strengthen its reputation as a premier destination for endurance cycling.
The strong turnout reflected the growing interest in cycling, particularly in long-distance and endurance formats, as more riders continue to seek events that combine challenge, scenery, and destination appeal.
The number of participants nearly doubled from last year’s inaugural edition, signaling strong momentum for Gran Fondo CRK and highlighting the steady rise of cycling as both a competitive sport and lifestyle activity among Filipino riders.
A returning feature of Gran Fondo CRK was its timed segments format, which once again gave the ride broader appeal across different types of cyclists. By blending recreational riding between designated sections with intense race-pace efforts in timed segments, the format continued to create an experience that was both competitive and accessible.
“The timed-segments format continued to give the event broader appeal among cyclists. It provided a balanced mix of recreational riding and intense race-pace sections, while the non-timed portions encouraged camaraderie and made the overall experience more enjoyable for participants,” said Athlete
Services Director Coach Abe Tayag.
This year’s course showcased the scale and beauty of Central Luzon riding, with the longest 160-kilometer category stretching as far as Mayantoc, Tarlac.
Riders also passed through some of the event’s most scenic highlights, including the hills of Sitio Baag and the rolling roads along One Clark Boulevard in New Clark
City.
Despite weather disturbances in the lead-up to race day, participants were welcomed by favorable riding conditions.
“Despite the wet road conditions, the riders showed great control and discipline throughout the event. For a race with close to 500 participants to finish accident-free is a testament not only to the cyclists, but also to the excellent work of our race marshals and medical staff, who helped keep the event safe for everyone,” said Race Director Jumbo Tayag.
Set within the broader Clark Freeport area and anchored at Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, the event delivered a premium cycling experience built around challenging routes, scenic landscapes, and a strong community atmosphere.
Organizers thanked all participants, partners, local government and venue stakeholders, marshals, suppliers, and volunteers whose support helped make the 2026 edition a success.
“GoRacePH is committed to promoting cycling as a meaningful alternative within the country’s burgeoning active lifestyle and wellness movement. With the support of the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines and Philippine Cyclo Tourism, and in line with the UCI and PhilCycling’s Cycling for All initiative, we aim to develop more sports destination events that open up wider tourism opportunities and create stronger economic and community impact,” said Race Director (RD) Jumbo Tayag.
With close to 500 riders on the start line and nearly 100% growth from its inaugural year, Gran Fondo CRK continues to build momentum as one of the country’s emerging endurance cycling events.
The 2026 Gran Fondo CRK is supported by Cycles and Brew, Whey King, Unison Bikes, Cervelo, DT Swiss, Tourism
Promotions Board of the Philippines, Philippine Cyclo Tourism, BCDA, 3006 Craft brewery, R. Lapid’s Chicharon and CLTV36.