2,042 patients get financial assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 2, 042 Kapampangan patients received financial assistance through the Department of Social Welfare and Development in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The payout was held at the Lubao Gym where recipients and their families met with Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda on Tuesday, January 30.

The vice governor was joined by Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda in the distribution of the P10,000 cash assistance to each patient.

Most of the beneficiaries came from the towns of Lubao, Floridablanca, Guagua, Sasmuan, Porac, and Sta Rita.