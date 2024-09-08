20K families in CL still in evacuation centers

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 20,252 families or 55,511 individuals, living in Central Luzon, are still staying in evacuation centers due to flooding as of Sunday, September 8.

This was learned from the latest report of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC).

Some 1,902 families or 7,144 individuals are staying in evacuation centers, while 18,350 families or 48,407 individuals took temporary shelter in their relatives or friends’ houses, the RDRRMC reported.

The council added that the affected families are from the 233 barangays in the region which are still flooded as of yesterday.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said that it has distributed a total of P47,750,592.84 worth of assistance to affected families.