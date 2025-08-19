21 Aetas complete free driving training

Some 21 members of the Aeta community completed free driving school training.

The local government unit of Angeles City, in partnership with Sabalboro Driving School, initiated the program.

The training was facilitated by the driving school as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) project.

Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative Carlos Salvador, together with the City Agriculture Office, Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (ACEDIPO), and the Angeles City Tourism Office (ACTO) assisted in the program.

Mayor Jon Lazatin said this initiative forms part of the city government's efforts to uplift indigenous communities through education and skills development.

The mayor said this is expected to open more livelihood opportunities for marginalized sectors.