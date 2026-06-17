21 LGUs passes good financial housekeeping

Twenty-one local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga have passed the 2025 Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH) assessment of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

These invluded the Provincial Government of Pampanga; the municipal governments of Apalit, Arayat, Bacolor, Candaba, Floridablanca, Guagua, Lubao, Macabebe, Magalang, Masantol, Mexico, Minalin, Porac, San Luis, San Simon, Sta. Ana, Sasmuan, and Sto. Tomas; and the city governments of Mabalacat and San Fernando.

The e DILG said that the assessment measures compliance with accounting and auditing standards, as well as transparency requirements, including the timely posting of key financial documents in accordance with government regulations.

The recognition indicates that the LGUs have demonstrated sound fiscal management and adherence to measures that promote transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of public funds.

The assessment is one of the criteria for the conferment of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG), the highest recognition given by the DILG to LGUs that demonstrate excellence in governance and public service.

The DILG said the recognition reflects the commitment of local governments to uphold integrity in public financial management and strengthen public trust through transparent governance.