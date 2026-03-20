21 schools get land titles from DENR

Some 21 public schools from the Division Office of Pampanga received their land titles from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-PENRO) on Wednesday, March 18.

The titles have been under process with the DENR since the time of former Board Member Mylyn Pineda, who initiated the titling of school properties with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The event was led by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, DENR-PENRO Officer-in-Charge Roger Incarnacion, and DepEd officials.

The Provincial Assessor’s Office said the DepEd–SDO Pampanga manages a total of 535 school sites across the province.

Of the figure, some 59 sites have no documentation, 237 are titled or tax-declared under local government units (LGUs), 60 are titled under DepEd, 123 are privately owned, and 56 are titled under various national government agencies (NGAs).

“Dekada na kasing kani-kanino pa nakatitulo ang mga lupa. Kaya naisip ko na dapat mailipat na ang mga ito sa pangalan ng DepEd, mga National Government Agencies (NGA), o ng LGU. Kung may mga pribadong pag-aari, saka na lang natin sosolusyunan ang mga isyu roon,” the governor said.