211 Pampanga cops test negative for illegal drugs

Personnel of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) underwent a surprise drug testing on Monday, October 27.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga PPO director, said that some 211 policemen were tested and all yielded negative results.

“Masaya ako na walang nag-positive sa kanila at ibig sabihin ay malinis ang kapulisan dito sa PPO,” the police official said.

Marcelo added that he launched the initiative to ensure the integrity and discipline of the Pampanga police force.

He said that random drug testing will be conducted in city and municipal police stations to "monitor personnel and maintain a drug-free organization."

“Ako po mismo ang pupunta at mangunguna sa mga stations para ma-check lahat ng mga personnel natin. Hopefully, maging same ang resulta pero nakahanda tayo kung hindi,” Marcelo said.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring that all police personnel are free from illegal drug use.

“Kami ang nagpapatupad ng batas kaya dapat kami ang susunod. Hindi rin namin maayos ang aming tungkulin kung nagda-drugs kami dahil mai-impair nito ang skills namin,” he added.