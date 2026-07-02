2,170 loose firearms seized in C. Luzon

The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) reported the recovery of 2,170 loose firearms across Central Luzon in numerous operations conducted from February 24 to June 28, 2026.

The PRO-3 said that police stations conducted 1,011 anti-loose firearms operations during the period, an increase from 791 operations in 2025.

The total number of recovered loose firearms showed a 27.8% increase from the 1,698 units recovered during the same period last year.

Of the firearms recovered, 568 were confiscated, which is higher than the 426 seized during the same period last year.

Police also recovered eight firearms during the operations, compared to none in the previous year.

Authorities said community participation contributed to the campaign, with 1,048 firearms voluntarily surrendered, more than three times the 319 surrendered in the same period in 2025.

The PRO 3 disclosed the arrest of 526 individuals for firearms-related violations, up from 405 last year. Criminal cases filed increased from 393 to 506.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, has underscored their efforts to reduce the proliferation of illegal firearms in the region.

“Every loose firearm recovered is a potential act of violence prevented. Our recent accomplishments reflect the unwavering commitment of our personnel and the growing cooperation of our communities in keeping Central Luzon safe. We will continue to intensify our operations, strengthen intelligence and inter-agency coordination, and ensure that individuals who unlawfully possess firearms are held accountable under the law,” Mendez said.