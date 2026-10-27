219 Kapampangans receive free specialized hearing aids

A total of 219 individuals received free specialized hearing aids through a project initiated by the Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

The distribution of the hearing aid was made during a ceremony on Monday, October 26, at Benigno Hall in the Capitol Compound.

The provincial government said the beneficiaries underwent hearing examinations, ear molding, device programming and individual fitting adjustments before receiving their devices.

Among the recipients were four members of the Cuevas family from Floridablanca: Evelyn Cuevas, 39; Emily Cuevas, 41; Eric Cuevas, 37; and seven-year-old Jeremy Narra.

Information from their barangay indicated that hearing difficulties have affected multiple generations of the family.

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda and other officials attended the distribution of the hearing aid.

Vice Governor Pineda said the initiative aims to assist children with hearing difficulties and working residents whose hearing impairments affect their livelihoods.

The specialized hearing aids are worth ?80,000 to ?100,000 each and feature smartphone-based adjustment capabilities, according to the provincial government.

Since the program was launched last year, a total of 404 patients have received hearing aids through the program.

Residents seeking hearing assistance or information about future distributions may coordinate with the Pampanga Provincial Health Office.