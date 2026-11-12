22 candidates compete for Mutya Ning Kapampangan

Twenty-two candidates representing cities and municipalities in Pampanga were introduced during the sashing and press presentation of Mutya Ning Kapampangan () on Wednesday at Nuan Farm in Bacolor town on Wednesday, November 11.

The pageant is among the highlights of the annual Aldo Ning Kapampangan celebration this December, promoting the province’s cultural heritage and identity.

The candidates will compete for the crown while representing their respective communities and showcasing Kapampangan culture and pride.

The candidates Arielle Maritoni D. Cabatana — Angeles City, Naomi Faith Kittan B. Nicolas — Apalit, Stefi Issey R. Armario — Arayat, Charisse Victoria N. Garcia — Bacolor, Natasha A. Fabian — Candaba, Akylah T. Agbanlog — Floridablanca, Cyril Reign M. Nulud — Guagua, Paula Merced Carmel B. Vitug — Lubao, Minea B. Cabigting — Mabalacat City, Reign Margareth T. Baniega — Macabebe, Eunice D. Amurao — Magalang, Phoemela Reign V. Valdez — Masantol, Kristina Cassandra C. Zarate — Mexico, Sophia Maureen L. Santos — Minalin, Krystel Clarise C. Enriquez — Porac, Geanne Firenze L. Castro — City of San Fernando, Sheikha Tarah Petrushka C. Maramba — San Luis, Maecy Anne A. Tiglao — San Simon, Kristin Clare T. Mariano — Santa Rita, Maria Sophia M. Veras — Sasmuan, Jamilah Ashley L. De Leon — Santa Ana, Krizza Nicole G. Yco — Santo Tomas. |via Tristan Jingco