22 candidates unveiled for Miss Gay Pampanga 2026

A total of 22 candidates were introduced for Miss Gay Pampanga 2026 during and sashing ceremony held at the Kingsborough International Convention Center on April 24, 2026.

Supporters, local officials, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community gathered to witness the official unveiling of the candidates, who represent various towns and cities across the province.

Each participant showcased

their personality, talent, and advocacy, highlighting issues and causes important to the LGBTQIA+ sector.

The candidates are Mhielle Marie Garcia (Angeles City); Graciella Cabrera (Apalit); Kelly Anne Hernandez (Arayat); Ishna Clemente (Bacolor); Khim Inrid Sta. Maria (Candaba); Jashley Cruz (Floridablanca); Louise Noble Laki (Guagua); Yam Imperial (Lubao); Josa Manzano (Mabalacat City); Kiana Lobido (Macabebe); Arielle Santos (Magalang); Patricia Yumang (Masantol); Kyle Garchitorena (Mexico); AC Krisha Guanlao (Minalin); Andrei Alimurong

(Porac); Ja Lombos Gomez (City of San Fernando); Empress Corcuera (San

Luis); Joemari Nicdao (San Simon); Jawn Crisostomo Delos Reyes (Santa Ana); Jerald Ronquillo (Santa Rita); Paris Viel Garcia (Santo Tomas); and Maria Jacobe Umlas (Sasmuan).

Princess Shun Nakamura said the pageant aims to amplify the voices and showcase the capabilities of the LGBTQIA+ community through intelligence, talent, and meaningful advocacy.

The coronation night is scheduled in June 2026, where the next Miss Gay Pampanga will be crowned as a representative of the community in the

province. (ABL)