22 fireworks injuries logged in C. Luzon

Some 22 individuals in Central Luzon were reportedly injured due to the use of fireworks during the holiday season

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) said the victims are from the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, and Tarlac.

Nueva logged the highest number of fireworks-related injury (FWRI) victims with 10, followed by Pampanga with eight, Bulacan with two, and one each in Bataan and Tarlac.

Five-star firecrackers caused the most number of injuries with eight victims, followed by boga with six, whistle bomb with two.

Kwitis, pla-pla, fountain, bawang, and unlabeled and unknown firecracker also caused injuries to some residents.

The victims, aged two to 31, reportedly sustained injuries on the eye, hand, head, chest, and stomach, according to Department of Health Region III.

The agency added that the number of cases are lower by 55% compared to the total 49 cases reported on the same period last year.