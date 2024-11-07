22 ladies vie for Mutya Ning Kapampangan 2024

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 22 ladies are set to compete for the Mutya Ning Kapampangan 2024 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The candidates were introduced at the sashing ceremony on Wednesday, November 6 at the Kingsborough International Convention Center.

Pampanga Second District Board Member Fritzie David Dizon, vice chairperson for the beauty contest, said the event is a celebration of Kapampangan beauty and wit and the long tradition of honoring Kapampangan pulchritude

“Each of you here represents more than just yourselves; you carry with you the spirit and aspirations of Pampanga,” Dizon told the constestants.

The Mutya ning Kapampangan 2024 candidates are Genica Mae J. Cruz from Angeles City, Jasmine M. Cabug from Apalit, Aviegale M. Castillo from Arayat, Crishna Aeshie Guevara from Bacolor, and Pricess Margaux Grupo from Candaba. Irish Joy Estrada represents Floridablanca, Anais Gwenaelle O. Tuazon is from Guagua, Lubinie Heart S. Motas from Lubao, and Natalya Margaret A. Lindsay from Mabalacat City.

Edralyn Shane Y. Santos is Macabebe's candidate, Keisha Francine L. Mangaliman is from Magalang, and Ronalyn S. Alfonso is from Masantol.

Representing Mexico is Janine L. Cunanan, while Zainab Chanela G. Shittu is Minalin’s candidate. Ana Clarisse L. Garcia is from Porac, Rose Marie J. Medina from the City of San Fernando, and Eloisa Viany M. Diaz represents San Luis. Ann Margarett C. Mangilit is from San Simon, Glennice C. Turla from Sasmuan, Dianne Clarise M. Maniago from Sta. Ana, Keith Anne T. Santos from Sta. Rita, and Czarina Joy L. Guiao represents Sto. Tomas.