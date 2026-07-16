₱22-M Illegally-traded fuel seized in Bataan; 8 nabbed

Around ₱22 million worth of "illegally-traded" petroleum products were seized while eight individuals arrested during an anti-smuggling operation conducted in Barangay San Benito, Dinalupihan, Bataan on Thursday morning, July 16, 2026.

The Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO 3) said the operation was conducted following intelligence reports regarding the illegal sale and diversion of fuel.

Personnel of the Regional Special Operations Group of the Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3), PNP Intelligence Group Task Force Anti-Smuggling, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Bataan Provincial Field Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit of Bataan Police Provincial Office, 1st Bataan Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the Dinalupihan Municipal Police Station carried out the operation.

Initial entrapment operations led to the apprehension of two individuals allegedly caught selling petroleum products without license from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Subsequent inspection of the area resulted in the arrest of six more individuals after authorities discovered fuel tanker trucks and unauthorized storage containers being used to unload and divert fuel intended for delivery to a different consignee and location.

Police recovered 104,000 liters of petroleum products, including over 68,000 liters of diesel, 20,000 liters of unleaded gasoline, 7,600 liters of premium gasoline, and 8,800 liters of ethanol.

Authorities also seized four fuel tanker trucks, an electric pump, and several delivery documents allegedly linked to the illegal operation.

The PRO 3 said the activity violates provisions under Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree No. 1865, which prohibits the unauthorized sale, distribution, and diversion of petroleum products.

Brigadier General Jess B Mendez, PRO 3 director, commended his men for the operation.

He reaffirmed the PNP's commitment to protect legitimate businesses and government revenues from the damaging effects of illicit trade and economic sabotage.