22 Mexico indigents get free medical assistance

MEXICO -- Twenty-two residents here received free medical services from an outreach program organized by the Municipal Government of Mexico under the leadership of Municipal Mayor Rodencio "Ruding" S. Gonzales.

The 22 people benefitted from the "Operation Bukol" program conducted by the Mexico Community Hospital (MCH) in cooperation with the International College of Surgeons (ICS) Pampanga Chapter last Thursday, March 21.

The beneficiaries went through an assessment by doctors to determine if they can undergo the free surgery.

This program was carried out with the support and initiative of Gonzales and MCH led by Municipal Health Officer Dr. Judith Borromeo.