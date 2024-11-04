22 trucks distributed in Bacolor for waste program

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Municipal Government of Bacolor, under Mayor Diman Datu, has distributed 21 eco-waste trucks to support waste segregation and collection in the town.

During a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Datu led the turnover of the trucks to representatives of the town’s 21 barangays.

The P25 million needed for the trucks was approved by the municipal council.

The 21 trucks were allocated to each barangay while one additional truck to supplement the town's overall waste management operations.

“This is to facilitate better garbage collection and encourage better segregation. This is to enable our barangays to be able to effectively manage their garbage collection,” Datu said.

Despite the town's limited budget, the mayor added that they see "sanitation as a major concern in providing quality of life for residents."

Datu said that the municipal government is committed to implement effective garbage collection.