2,200 female volunteers benefit from Capitol mission

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 2,200 volunteers from the Provincial Government of Pampanga received free health services from the Capitol's medical mission held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center yesterday.

The beneficiaries were mostly from the province’s Nanay Community Workers (NCWs) and Barangay Health Workers (BHWs).

The province provided free consultations, pap smear tests, breast examinations, cervical X-rays, ECGs, and dental extraction, among others in mobile clinics set up by volunteer doctors and health providers.

The province also hosted lectures on breast and gynecological cancers.

“Ang gusto ko, para sa akin, ang celebration ng women’s month ay ‘yong kailangan, lahat ng mga kababaihan ay malusog at nakasisiguro akong walang sakit, kaya medical mission ang ginawa ni Governor,” Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda said.

The beneficiaries also received free reading glasses, medicines as well as food packs with rice and canned goods, and cash.