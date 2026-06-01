227 JFCF scholars get assistance from Capitol

A total of 227 scholars at the Jose Feliciano College Foundation (JFCF) received p4,000 each from Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda recently.

This is part of the provincial government's support for students from low-income families.

The assistance was released under the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP), which provides assists indigent college and senior high school students.

The scholars receive the assistance is twice every semester.

Provincial officials said the program aims to ease the financial burden of students and help them continue their education.

Aside from EFAP, Governor Pineda said the provincial government also supports out-of-school youth and underprivileged Kapampangans through the Alternative Learning System (ALS).