233 families evacuated as flood affects 14 villages in San Simon

A total of 233 families or 850 individuals have been evacuated as flooding affected 14 barangays in San Simon amid continuous rains.

Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Angelica Quiambao said 10 of the 14 affected barangays have their own evacuation sites.

Barangays San Pedro, Sta. Cruz and San Juan were identified among the critical areas.

Pampanga Gov. Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Gov. Dennis “Delta” Pineda sent 5,000 family food packs for affected residents.

Flooding has also affected transportation in the municipality, Quiambao said.

The San Miguel Bridge has been closed for several years, while the San Agustin-Talaoc Bridge is also closed.

Several roads were also affected by flooding, including areas along the dike from San Pedro to San Jose.

In Barangay San Miguel, free boat rides are being provided to residents who need to cross the river.

Quiambao urged residents to remain vigilant as the MDRRMO continues to monitor the situation and assist affected communities under the leadership of Acting Mayor Anne Canlas. |via Tristan Jingco