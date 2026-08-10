236 barangays flooded

Flooding has affected 236 barangays in 17 areas in Pampanga amid the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, according to the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) Situational Report No. 20.

The flooding was caused by continuous rainfall, high tide, overflowing waterways, among other factors.

The PDRRMC recorded 148,879 affected families, or 463,946 persons in 232 barangays.

Macabebe recorded the highest number of affected persons at 84,890, followed by San Simon with 69,543, Masantol with 52,210, Lubao with 43,240, and Sasmuan with 39,908, the report said.

Floodwaters reached as high as 9 feet in portions of San Agustin, Candaba.

Flooding in Magumbali, Candaba reached 2 to 6.5 feet, according to the report.

In San Simon, flooding reached 2.5 feet in some portions of Dela Paz and Sta. Cruz due to the overflowing of Pampanga River.

The report also recorded 850 families or 3,161 persons staying in 39 evacuation centers.

Several roads were reported impassable to light vehicles, while the Sta. Cruz barangay road in San Simon was not passable to any vehicle.

The Candaba-Baliuag Road in Barangay San Agustin was also closed due to flooding