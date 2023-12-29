24 fireworks display zones designated in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The list of fireworks display zones in the province were announced on Thursday.

Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) said 24 areas across Pampanga were designated as community firecracker zones.

In Apalit town, the fireworks display zone is along McArthur Highway in Barangay San Vicente; Arayat - Public Transport Terminal in Barangay Arenas; Bacolor - in front of Xevera Public Market in Barangay Calibutbut and Tourism Park in Barangay San Vicente.

Candaba has three designated zones - Municipal Hall Extensions in Barangay Bahay Pare and Barangay Salapungan, and in front of Municipal Infirmary in Barangay Mandasig; in Floridablanca - Barangay Mabical; Lubao - Barangay Sta. Cruz; Mabalacat City - Mawaque Resettlement Center in Barangay Biabas; and Macabebe - Poblacion area.

In Magalang town, residents may use the space in front of the Municipal Hall in Barangay San Nicolas 1; Masantol - Civic Center in Barangay San Nicolas; Mexico - in front of Municipal Hall in Barangay Parian; Minalin - Municipal Plaza in Barangay San Nicolas and in front of public market in Barangay Sto. Domingo; and Porac - Barangay Cangatba, along Angeles-Porac Road in Barangay Sta. Cruz, and Tokwing Model Community in Barangay Pio.

In the City of San Fernando, local officials alloted Salilungan along Jose Abad Santos Avenue, and in Barangay Baliti; Sasmuan - Covered Court in Barangay Sta. Lucia; Sta. Ana - in front of Municipal Hall in Barangay San Juan; Sta. Rita - Market Zone in Barangay San Vicente; and Sto. Tomas - along McArthur Highway in Barangay San Matias.

Police reminded the public to observe the firecracker display zone regulation and refrain from using illegal firecrackers to avoid injuries.

“Instead of firecrackers, we could all welcome the New Year with other forms of merriment,” said Brigadier General Joel Hidalgo, PRO-3 director.