24 PDLs in Zambales get SSS membership

Twenty four persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), who are under the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Zambales province, are now members of the Security System or SSS.

The PDLs received their SSS numbers after the BJMP Help Desk facilitated their essential documents for employment and social protection, as well as for reintegration into society.

“Ang BJMP Help Desk program po ay isang programang nagsisilbing tulay sa ating mga PDL at sa kanilang pamilya patungo sa mga serbisyo ng pamahalaan. At bilang tugon ang ating tanggapan ay nakipagtulungan sa SSS upang mabigyan ng SS numbers ang ating mga PDL,” said Superintendent Junteddy Madria, BJMP Zambales Warden.

The BJMP official added that the bureau will assist the beneficiaries in forwarding contributions to ensure continuity of membership.

The SSS said that the PDLs' membership is part of its inclusion thrust, where "they are not left behind and remain part of the social protection system which supports rehabilitation and social justice goals.

“The SS number serves as the lifetime identification with SSS. They can start paying their contributions if engaged in livelihood programs while inside the jail. Once released, it will be easier for them to work, contribute, and avail of benefits not only for themselves but also for their families. They can continue paying their SSS contributions as they rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society,” said SSS Olongapo Branch Head Marites Dalope.

She added that the PDLs may apply for the Pension Booster and Microloan Program once they meet the qualifications.

All members have the same benefits provided they meet the required number of contributions to qualify, the official said.

The AlkanSSSya program allows members to save small, daily amounts in a collective savings box managed by their institution or organization. Contributions are later remitted to SSS, ensuring members gradually build their savings and qualify for benefits such as sickness, maternity, retirement, and loans.