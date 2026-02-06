2,445 students benefit from feeding program

A total of 2,445 underweight elementary and high school students in Lubao town benefit from a feeding program implemented by the local government, Mayor Esmeralda Pineda said.

Pineda said the program aims to improve students’ health, and learning performance, particularly those identified as underweight.

It is conducted three times a week for six months in public schools across the town to address malnutrition among students.

Students are provided with nutritious meals consisting of rice and viands, including dishes such as afritada.

The beneficiaries also get a glass of milk to help improve their physical strength and support their ability to concentrate in class, Pineda said.

The mayor added that the municipal government conducts the supplemental feeding, in partnership with the Pineda family.

Pineda, along with Councilor Jayson Pineda-Victorino, recently visited San Pablo 2nd High School to check on the condition of the students and observe the feeding activity.