25 endangered animals rescued in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY -- The city government has rescued 25 endangered animals from October 2023 up to present.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., commended members of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office and City Veterinary Office for their efforts to rescue and turn over the animals to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources — Region Office 3.

Lazatin also noted the efforts of the residents in reporting the animals to the city government for proper handling and care.

The rescued animals include three Philippine long-tailed macaques, seven reticulated pythons, a Philippine pangolin, a grass owl, 12 scorpions, and a Philippine scops owl.

Lazatin said animal welfare is one of his main programs.

He urged Angeleños to turn over rescued wild animals to CENRO and the City Vet.

The mayor also asked his constituents to register exotic pets and secure necessary permits from the DENR.

Republic Act No. 9147, otherwise known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, prohibits the possession, transport, and collection of wildlife species and its derivatives without necessary permits from the DENR.

Senator Cynthia Villar, through her post in her social media account, stated that she appreciates the efforts of the city government in rescuing a Philippine pangolin and turning it over to the DENR National Capital Region—North Field Office (NFO).

The DENR said the Philippine pangolins are endemic to four islands in the Philippines particularly in Palawan.

They are also among the most illegally trafficked wildlife in the world, with their scales sought after in certain concoctions, despite having no proven medicinal value.