25 persons file large-scale estafa vs BM Shiwen Lim

Some 25 individuals on Monday, October 6, filed a case of large-scale estafa complaints against Pampanga Third District Board Member Estelito “Shiwen” Lim before the City Prosecutor’s Office in San Fernando.

On September 29, 2025, some 19 complainants filed similar cases against the embattled board member.

The complainants alleged that Lim failed to pay principal and interest on their investments, which reportedly ranged from ₱50,000 to ₱1,000,000 each.

They claimed that the board member used his "social media page to encourage them to invest in his businesses, including a restaurant, construction company, and shoe dealership."

Lim, a social media personality, ran in the recent elections and was elected as Third District Board Member.

Lim, in earlier reports, said that he is not evading his obligations to investors.

In a previous social media post, Lim admitted that his company suffered losses, which led to the failure of some agreements with the complainants.