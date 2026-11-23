Thousands of households in four Pampanga towns received additional financial support for their immediate needs and early recovery, with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributing ₱25.09 million in Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance.

A total of 4,647 beneficiaries from Candaba, Arayat, San Luis, and Sta. Ana each received ₱5,400 during the distribution on November 13, conducted in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The assistance amounted to ₱25,093,800 and is intended to help eligible families meet essential expenses, including food, medicines, and other necessities, especially as they work to recover from the effects of disasters.

The DSWD explained that the ECT program provides immediate financial support to disaster-affected families and helps bridge the gap between emergency relief and early recovery. It allows beneficiaries to address their most pressing needs based on their respective household circumstances.

Under the program, cash assistance may also be used to purchase health and hygiene supplies, obtain other essential items, and support the repair of damaged homes or the restoration of primary sources of livelihood, depending on affected families’ needs.

The initiative is consistent with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure the swift and sufficient delivery of government assistance to communities affected by calamities, enabling vulnerable families to access support as they recover from emergencies. (RPQ/MAGP, PIA Region 3-Pampanga)