2,610 tanod, livestock caretakers get cash aid

A total of 2,610 barangay tanod and livestock and poultry caretakers in Apalit, Candaba and Masantol received P5,400 each in financial assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Emergency Cash Transfer program.

During an event, the beneficiaries also got rice from the Pampanga provincial government.

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the distribution of assistance.

He recognized the recipients’ service to their communities, including their response to emergencies and disasters.

Among the beneficiaries was Noliboy Maniaul, a barangay tanod in Candaba, who thanked the government for the assistance.