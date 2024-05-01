2,630 Pampanga folks receive TUPAD wages

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO - The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Pampanga facilitated a simultaneous payout to thousands of Kapampangans yesterday marking the celebration of the 122nd Labor Day.

A total of 2,630 individuals who participated in DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program received their salaries after conducting various community works.

The payout was held in various locations in the province.

The program benefited workers who have been displaced or experienced economic hardship.

TUPAD is a community-based program designed to offer emergency employment to displaced workers, underemployed individuals, and seasonal workers.

The Labor Day payout is part of DOLE’s ongoing efforts to support the local workforce and promote recovery in the wake of challenges posed by the global pandemic and other economic setbacks.

The agency also organized several job fairs in different provinces in Central Luzon to provide opportunities to the people.

In Pampanga, more than 4,000 employment were offered at a job fair held at SM City Pampanga.