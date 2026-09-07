26,322 Pampanga residents remain in evacuation centers

A total of 7,343 families or 26,322 people remain in evacuation centers in Pampanga as flooding continues to affect communities across the province, according to the latest report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The figure was recorded in 415 evacuation centers across the province, based on the Situational Report No. 99 issued as of 7 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2026.

Santo Tomas town recorded 1,112 families or 3,951 people staying in seven evacuation centers.

Bacolor has 663 families or 2,516 people in 15 centers.

The local government of Guagua reported 382 families or 1,334 people in 43 evacuation centers.

Some 329 families or 1,122 people in Guagua and 24 families or 112 people in Porac are staying in safe places outside the evacuation centers.

The provincial government said it has been providing potable water, managing evacuation centers, deploying water purifiers and distributing food packs to affected communities.

The PDRRMO report covers the combined effects of Tropical Depressions Luis, Maymay and Neneng, Tropical Storm Pilandok, and the southwest monsoon.