26th Likha ng CL trade fair set

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Products from the seven provinces of Central Luzon will take center stage at the 26th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair, scheduled on October 16 to 20, 2024 at SM Megamall.

Themed "Tatak Pinoy! Innovative and Sustainable Products," this year's trade fair will feature about 140 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales, the Department of Trade and Industry Region III (DTI-3) said.

The agency said that the five-day fair will showcase a wide variety of high-quality products.

These include processed food, furniture and home furnishings, wearables (fashion accessories, Filipiniana, bags, jewelry), to gifts and holiday decors, beverages, woodcrafts, and organic and cosmetic products.

The Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair is tagged as one of the longest-running and most respected regional trade fairs in the country.

It serves as a vital platform for Central Luzon’s MSMEs to promote their products to institutional buyers and exporters from Metro Manila and beyond.

DTI said the trade fair aims to provide opportunities for enterprises to expand their business and penetrate new markets.

The DTI said there will be craft demonstrations, where artisans will showcase their skills in traditional and modern techniques.

A dedicated Coffee and Beverage Corner, offering a relaxing space for guests to enjoy locally sourced drinks while exploring the best of of Central Luzon, will also be set up at the venue.

Another highlight is the Special Showcase, which will feature newly developed and creatively designed products, packaging, and labeling created under the Shared Service Facility (SSF) and OTOP Next Gen Program of the DTI.

“This showcase reflects the region's dedication to helping MSMEs improve their products to meet both local and international standards, particularly with regard to sustainability, quality, and innovation,” DTI said.