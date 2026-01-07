26th PIHABF scheduled on Feb 13 to 15 at NCC

The 26th Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta is set to take place with aviation spectacles at the New Clark City on February 13 to 15, 2026.

Captain Joy Roa, event director of PIHABF, said the fiesta continues to evolve beyond entertainment by building competitive platforms for Filipino aviators and drone pilots.

Roa was one of the guests during the KapiHann media forum of Pampanga Press Club held at Hann Resorts on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

He was joined by BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang and Tarlac Governor Christian Yap during the forum.

This year’s event will feature 22 special-shaped hot air balloons alongside a spectacular 550-drone aerial display, promising colorful skies and dazzling night shows.

One of the event highlights is the Kyxz Hoverbike Demonstration, marking the first public showcase of a Philippine-invented hoverbike, a milestone for local aviation innovation.

Organizers said they are now working to form national teams that can represent the Philippines in international competitions.

Among the competitive events are:

* Paragliding Accuracy Competition, serving as preparation for participation in Thailand with multiple countries expected to join

* Paramotor Beach Ball Competition

* FPV Drone Racing

* Drone Soccer Competition, with the goal of developing a Philippine team to compete overseas

“These competitions are not just for fun—they are pathways for Filipinos to reach the international stage,” Roa said.

Beyond aviation sports, the hot air balloon fiesta offers a wide range of family-friendly attractions and entertainment, including RC airplane games, paper airplane contests, kite flying, and ultralight aircraft displays from the Angeles Flying Club.

Visitors may also witness helicopter flight demonstrations, enjoy car drifting and motorsports activities, explore a fly market, and participate in various kiddie activities.

A key advocacy of the event is education and youth development, Roa said.

The event will also host aviation career seminars, featuring professionals who are set to share their career journeys and inspire young Filipinos to pursue opportunities in aviation.

“We try to educate people and start them on an aviation career. This helps the entire industry and creates a positive environment for the youth—keeping them engaged, inspired, and away from drugs and other risks,” Roa said.

Romance and spectacle will meet during the Valentine Dinner with Night Glow. Roa said illuminated hot air balloons and synchronized drones will light up the sky.

Founded by former Tourism Secretary Mina Gabor, the PIHABF has a rich history.

Gabor organized the first, second, and third editions of the event.

The fourth PIHABF was held at Omni Aviation until 2007 and later hosted by the Philippine Air Force up to the 17th edition.

The 18th hot air balloon festival returned to Omni, while the 23rd edition was held in Carmona, Cavite.

From the 24th edition to the present, the event has found its home at NCC.

Tickets are priced at ₱750, making the event accessible to families and aviation enthusiasts.

Bingcang said free transportation will be provided for guests, with shuttle services coordinated with local government units.

Transport systems will be deployed in strategic areas including Capas, Bamban, and Clark, supported by promotional billboards along NLEX to guide visitors.

For his part, Tarlac Governor Yap said the provincial government fully supports the hot air balloon fiesta.