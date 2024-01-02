27 fireworks injuries recorded in C. Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — At least 27 cases of fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) were recorded in Central Luzon from December 21 to January 1, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday.

DOH said the region logged the second highest number of accidents due to fireworks this year, comprising some 12% of the total number of FWRI across the country.

Central Luzon came after the National Capital Region (NCR) with 113 injuries, or nearly 50% of the total FWRI in the country.

DOH said there are 231 of total FWRI cases in the country.

The youngest victim at 11-month old from NCR, and oldest 76-year old from Ilocos Region.

The fireworks that caused the injuries include kwitis, 5-star, boga, piccolo, whistle bomb, pla-pla, luces, fountain, and triangle, DOH said.

The agency added that illegal fireworks (marked with an asterisk) are to blame for at least four out of every 10 cases.