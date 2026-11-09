274 nabbed in 7-day anti-drug op: PRO 3

Some 274 persons were arrested in a weeklong anti-illegal drug operation in Central Luzon, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported.

Some 191 operations, conducted from November 1 to 7, resulted in the seizure of more than P5.8-million worth of illegal drugs.

Authorities confiscated illegal drugs valued at ?5,826,119.96 following the operations.

Methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu accounted for the bulk of the seizures, with 843.54 grams worth ?5.74 million.

Authorities also confiscated ecstasy valued at ?63,009.04, ketamine worth ?22,672.90, and kush marijuana at ?4,390.50.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, said the campaign must go beyond arresting street-level drug suspects by targeting suppliers and distribution networks.

“Every arrest should bring us closer to those supplying and distributing illegal drugs. We must continue tracing these networks, disrupting their operations, and preventing these substances from reaching our communities,” Mendez said.

He directed all police units to sustain operations, strengthen coordination with concerned agencies, and ensure proper case preparation to support the prosecution of suspects.