27th Likha Trade Fair targets P36.5M sales

The 27th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will be held on October 15 to 19 with a target sales of ₱36.5 million.

The event will take place at the Megatrade Hall 2 of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The agency said it targets the participation of more than 140 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales,

The event will showcase processed food, furniture, home furnishings, fashion accessories, Filipiniana wear, jewelry, bags, gifts and holiday décor, beverages, woodcrafts, to organic and cosmetic products.

The event is organized by DTI Region 3 and Philexport Region 3 with support from RDC-3 and other groups.

The trade fair will also feature craft demonstrations, a Coffee and Beverage Corner, and a special product showcase under DTI’s SSF and OTOP Next Gen programs.

Now in its 27th year, the agency said the event remains one of the country’s longest-running regional trade fairs.