27th Sinukwan Festival launched

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Sinukwan Festival 2024 was launched on Tuesday, November 12.

Now on its 27th year, the event is organized by the Foundation for Lingap Kapampangan Inc. (FLKI) and Save Pampanga Movement, in cooperation with Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC).

This year’s festival will be held under the theme “Kulturang Amana, Sukat Ipamana” which highlights the rich heritage of the Kapampangan people.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed between FLKI, headed by its President Fer Caylao; RLC, led by Regional Marketing Head Ma. Theresa T. Gonzales, and this year’s Sinukwan Festival Chairperson Benny Guinto.

Running from November 17 to 30, the festival will feature parades, cultural performances, competitions, and community activities.

The event will start on November 17 with exhibit openings and a Drum and Lyre competition. It will be followed by Prinsesita Ning Sinukwan pre-pageant on November 18, spoken word poetry on November 19, and the Lakan at Lakambini Ning Sinukwan coronation from November 21 to 22.

Sinukuan Festival 2024 will also launch the Kapampangan Battle of the Bands on November 29 to showcase local musical talents.

The event's grand finale on November 30 will feature a Street Dance Competition and a Free Interpretative Dance Contest, with various groups showcasing their creativity.

Additional activities include storytelling contests, a songwriting competition, and advocacy video crafting sessions, engaging the youth and promoting cultural pride.