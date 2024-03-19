28 Aurora folks earn Bughaw award 2024

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Noble Blue Falcons International (NBFI) on Tuesday, March 19, recognized 28 residents of Aurora province, who have shown strong commitments to the protection of the environment, promotion of peace and unity, and inspiring the people of the province to make a difference in their chosen fields.

With “Aurora’s Best of the Best”, the awardees were conferred the Bughaw award by NBFI, a group of environment watchdog composed of media, government, and non-government organizations as part of its 28th founding anniversary.

Founded on March 19, 1996 in the Philippines, NBFI has 555,000 members across the Pacific.

Some 8,000 environmental mountaineers help protect and promote the majestic Sierra Madre mountain range.

Aside from these, there are also 16,000 Blue Falcons members protecting fast-diminishing forests in Aurora.

The 12th Bughaw Awards 2024 honorees include Aurora Representative Rommel Rico Angara; Acting Governor Reynante Tolentino; Mayor Rhett Ronan Angara-Baler; Mayor Danilo Tolentino-Dipaculao; Mayor Ariel Bitong-Maria Aurora; Mayor Ariel De Jesus-San Luis; Mayor Shierwin Taay-Dingalan; Mayor Manuel Torres-Dinalungan; Mayor Roynald Soriano-Casiguran; Mayor Joe Gorospe-Dilasag; Maj. Ferdinand Usita, San Luis police chief; Issa Dannise De Leon, Bb. Aurora 2024; Army Lt. Col. Noel Wamil, commander, 1st Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division based in Infanta, Quezon; Joel Faraon, champion surfer; Dean Rocky Dujunco, Aurora State College of Technology Law and Accountancy/Business Management; Superintendent Jonathan Glemao, Bureau of Fire Protection, Aurora Provincial Fire Marshal; Major Eduardo Mendoza Jr., Baler police chief; and Staff Sgt. Alvin De Guzman-Police and Environmental Advocate.

The other awardees are lawyer Ariel de la Torre, Ph.D.-tax expert; Judge Edith Cynthia Wee-Cabat, Justice Advocate; Deputy Provincial Prosecutor Evalor Paulo-Villanueva, Outstanding Prosecutor; educator Irene Llave, principal of Aurora National Science High School (Anscie); Justice Michael Ong-Court of Appeals; Assistant Secretary Dexter Galban-Department of Education; Jason de Asis, digital creator and media correspondent of TV5, Philippine News Agency and RTV Baler; Dr. Renato Reyes, president, Aurora State College of Technology; Wilfredo Saturno; Aurora Provincial Accountant; and multi-awarded actor, John Arcilla.

The NBFI said the awardees passed the screening through the group's core values working for a healthy environment, peace and unity.

The Bughaw Award, a pioneer online award, aims to inspire the youth of Aurora province and guide the members of Noble Blue Falcons scattered in all parts of the world.

The awardees received a plaque of recognition, honorary membership, plus a P10,000 cash donation to their chosen charitable institution.