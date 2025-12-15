2,818 irrigators get cash, food

A total of 2,818 irrigators, farmers, fishermen, and indigent residents from the towns of Lubao, Sta. Rita, Guagua, and Sasmuan received cash and food from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Each beneficiary got ₱3,000 cash from the DSWD and food packs from the Capitol.

The event was led by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda; 2nd District Board Members Fritzie David Dizon, Claire Lim, and Sahjid Khan Eusoof; and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Fe Manarang.

The program is aimed to help disaster-affected residents, including farmers experiencing bad harvests due to weather-related pest infestations.